World's expert named honorary President of Semiconductor institute

In a significant appointment, the Institute of Semiconductors and Advanced Materials has named a world-renowned semiconductor expert as its Honorary President.

Director of Vietnam National University, Hanoi Le Quan and Ms. Nguyen Bich Yen (L)

In a recent decision by Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU) Director Le Quan, Soitec Group senior researcher Nguyen Bich Yen has been appointed Honorary President of the Institute of Semiconductors and Advanced Materials located within the VNU High Technology and Innovation Park.

This action represents a significant advancement in the implementation of the development orientations of the Institute of Semiconductors and Advanced Materials, with the aim of strengthening the high-quality research - development - technology transfer ecosystem at Vietnam National University, Hanoi.

Recognizing Vietnam's significant competitive advantage in regional semiconductor technology development, Ms. Nguyen Bich Yen asserted that VNU's strategic positioning makes it a prime candidate to become the central nexus for this technological advancement in Vietnam. She emphasized that VNU's high-quality human capital in related sectors forms the bedrock for the enduring progress of this crucial technology.

With extensive experience and a distinguished reputation in semiconductor materials, Ms. Nguyen Bich Yen will collaborate with Vietnam National University (VNU) to advance international partnerships, support talent development, and promote the growth of core technologies aligned with the “Make in Vietnam” strategy.

Being a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Ms. Bich Yen is widely recognized as a leading expert in semiconductor technology. Her contributions have been pivotal in the development of advanced materials and CMOS technologies for a broad range of integrated circuit (IC) products.

Since 1980, she has played a critical role in the research, development, and commercialization of emerging technologies. Her innovations and patented inventions have generated over US$1 billion in revenue across the companies she has served.

Ms. Bich Yen holds more than 200 international patents and has authored or co-authored over 350 technical papers and book chapters focused on semiconductor processes, integration, devices, and ICs. She actively contributes to the field through her roles on technical and executive committees of major global conferences. Her academic influence is reflected in an h-index of 58 and more than 11,900 citations in international scientific literature (The h-index is a metric that assesses an author's productivity and the impact of their publications.)

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan