Charity concert raises over US$25,000 for poor patients in Ho Chi Minh City

SGGPO

A charity concert titled “White Blouse,” themed “Warmth of Spring Affection,” held on the evening of January 25 at Cho Ray Hospital, raised nearly VND675 million (US$25,761) to support underprivileged patients during the upcoming Lunar New Year.

A charity concert titled “White Blouse,” held on January 25 at Cho Ray Hospital, raises nearly VND675 million (US$25,761) to support underprivileged patients during the upcoming Lunar New Year. (Photo: SGGP)

The program was jointly organized by Cho Ray Hospital and the volunteer group “White Blouse—Singing for Love.” A distinctive feature of the concert was that all performances were delivered by medical professionals from various healthcare institutions across Ho Chi Minh City, lending the event a deeply personal and humanitarian character.

The program also received heartfelt support from colleagues living abroad. Dr. Le Thi Phuong Huyen, formerly working in the Ho Chi Minh City Heart Institute and now residing overseas, donated four paintings for auction, with all proceeds channeled into the patient support fund.

According to Dr. Pham Thanh Viet, Deputy Director in charge of administrative management at Cho Ray Hospital, the facility regularly treats a large number of critically ill patients, many of whom come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Against this backdrop, the “Warmth of Spring Affection” concert served as a bridge of compassion, offering solidarity and comfort to those in hardship while helping to spread a broader sense of social responsibility within the community. All funds raised from the program will be distributed to underprivileged patients who must remain hospitalized for treatment during the Lunar New Year holiday.

By Giao Linh—Translated by Kim Khanh

Charity concert poor patients Cho Ray Hospital White Blouse

