Vietnam opens largest int’l semiconductor exhibition

Vietnam Semiconductor Industry Exhibition 2025 – SemiExpo Vietnam 2025 opened in Hanoi on November 7, marking the largest international event in the country’s semiconductor sector.

SemiExpo Vietnam 2025, themed “Powering Vietnam’s Semiconductor Ambition,” brings together around 5,000 delegates and feature 200 booths from major global technology corporations (Photo: VNA)

Hosted by the Ministry of Finance, the exhibition highlights Vietnam’s growing ambition to establish its presence on the global semiconductor map.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung attended the opening ceremony, along with representatives from ministries, agencies, localities, and leading technology enterprises.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Tam said this year’s exhibition, themed “Powering Vietnam’s Semiconductor Ambition,” brings together around 5,000 delegates and features 200 booths from major global technology corporations such as Lam Research, Coherent, Qorvo, Amkor, GlobalFoundries, Micron, Tokyo Electron, KLA, STMicroelectronics, Soitec, and Siemens. It also features participation from research institutes, universities, investment funds, and experts in the field.

Linda Tan, President of the Southeast Asia Semiconductor Association, praised Vietnam’s efforts in updating policies, investing in infrastructure, and nurturing talent to build a dynamic and strong global semiconductor ecosystem.

She emphasized that SemiExpo Vietnam 2025 offers significant opportunities for local firms to participate more deeply in global semiconductor supply chains.

With political stability, sustainable economic growth, and a young, innovative workforce, Vietnam is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for semiconductor investors. The country has established a National Steering Committee on Semiconductor Industry Development, led by Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung, and approved a development strategy aiming to make Vietnam a global semiconductor workforce hub by 2030 and a global center for the semiconductor industry by 2040.

Vietnam currently has more than 50 IC design companies employing around 7,000 engineers, along with 15 enterprises and over 10,000 technicians engaged in packaging, testing, and device manufacturing. Major investors such as Samsung, Intel, Amkor, Foxconn, and Hana Micron are expanding operations, while technology leaders including NVIDIA, Qualcomm, and Marvell have chosen Vietnam as a strategic base for R&D and supply chain expansion.

The country’s first chip manufacturing plant, developed by Viettel, is also being accelerated, marking a key milestone in Vietnam’s journey to master semiconductor production technology.

Deputy Minister Tam reaffirmed the Ministry of Finance’s commitment to supporting cooperation between government, academia, and industry; promoting public-private partnerships; and attracting high-value foreign investment in advanced design and packaging. These efforts, he noted, aim to drive Vietnam’s transition “from aspiration to action” in building a strong semiconductor industry.

Taking place on November 7-8, SemiExpo Vietnam 2025 features an innovation and career hub, a high-level policy dialogue, and a series of technical workshops and networking events focused on talent development and supply chain connectivity.

