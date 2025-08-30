Vietnam aims to become driving force in global semiconductor value chain

At the Da Nang Semiconductor Day 2025 held today, experts and businesses from Vietnam and abroad affirmed the country’s strong integration efforts and determination to build a robust semiconductor–AI ecosystem.

Chairman of the Da Nang People's Committee Luong Nguyen Minh Triet talks with US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper before the event begins.

Semiconductors have been identified as one of the world’s most strategic industries, serving as the backbone of the digital economy, AI, and Industry 4.0. Along side photonics, this field not only opens new frontiers for growth but also creates opportunities for Vietnam to move deeper into the global value chain.

According to Chairman Luong Nguyen Minh Triet of the Da Nang People’s Committee, semiconductor technology is defined as one of Vietnam’s 11 strategic technology sectors, focusing on key products such as specialized chips, AI chips, and IoT chips. Da Nang has launched a semiconductor–AI development plan, targeting its position as one of the country’s top three hubs, training at least 5,000 high-quality professionals, and fostering dozens of enterprises and startups. After one year, the city has already made significant progress in policy, infrastructure, human resources, and investment attraction, he noted.

Executive Director of the VinFuture Foundation Le Thai Ha highlighted that Da Nang's ecosystem has quickly expanded from 8 design firms to 25 enterprises, while modern laboratories and training programs have been rolled out to lay the groundwork for breakthroughs. Dr. Ha stressed that semiconductors and photonics are two core technologies of digital transformation and the Industry 4.0, and Vietnam enjoys multiple advantages—from a young workforce to strong government backing and international cooperation—to integrate into the global value chain.

Executive Director Le Thai Ha affirmed that Vietnam is not only becoming an important link but can also serve as a driving force in the regional and global semiconductor value chain.

U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper emphasized that semiconductors form the foundation of the modern global economy, powering technological innovation and the Industry 4.0. He emphasized that Vietnam, particularly Da Nang, holds favorable conditions to participate more deeply in this chain thanks to its fast-growing economy, strategic location, increasingly skilled workforce, and clear leadership vision.

Build a foundation from infrastructure and talent

To develop a sustainable ecosystem, Ambassador Knapper emphasized the importance of transparent legal frameworks and intellectual property protection as key factors in attracting global technology corporations. He affirmed that the United States stands ready to support Vietnam through STEM education cooperation, university–research institute partnerships, and investment business promotion. The combination of high-quality education and a stable regulatory environment, he said, will be the key for Vietnam to solidify its position in the global semiconductor value chain.

Assoc. Prof. Vu Hai Quan, President of Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City, proposed rolling out large-scale training programs—not only to cultivate new talent but also to reskill engineers from related fields into semiconductors—ensuring a rapid response to the demand for high-quality human resources. This, he stressed, would be a fast-track approach to align with global workforce trends.

Expert Nguyen Thi Bich Yen from the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and a Senior Expert at SOITEC (USA) stated that Vietnam should prioritize the training of human resources in accordance with global trends, including advanced packaging and photonic integration—key areas that influence the performance and competitiveness of next-generation chips.

Additionally, she suggested establishing a priority mechanism to draw significant enterprises in the semiconductor industry to invest in Vietnam, thereby providing a push for the emerging ecosystem.

By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Anh Quan