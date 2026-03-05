HCMC Hi-Tech Park makes efforts to enhance investment environment

According to Mr. Nguyen Ky Phung, Head of the Management Board of HCMC Hi-Tech Park, the park has continued to uphold its position as one of the major driving forces for the city’s high-tech industrial growth in recent years.

A corner of the Ho Chi Minh City Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) (Photo: SGGP)

The industrial production value has reached approximately US$23 billion, reflecting the manufacturing capacity, adaptability, and competitiveness of enterprises currently operating within the Ho Chi Minh City Hi-Tech Park (Saigon Hi-Tech Park – SHTP).

Meanwhile, SHTP’s official membership in the International Association of Science Parks (IASP), together with the signing of strategic cooperation programs in training and capacity development—particularly in the fields of microchips and artificial intelligence—has contributed to enhancing the park’s credibility while expanding its technological linkages and access to international markets.

According to Mr. Nguyen Ky Phung, these achievements have been made possible thanks to the significant contributions of more than 160 enterprises operating in the park. At the same time, the implementation of incubation programs, the upgrading of training centers, the development of a venture capital fund proposal, and initiatives to advance microchip technologies have helped lay a solid foundation for the development of core technology industries.

Ho Chi Minh City has officially approved the “Science and Technology Development Program at Ho Chi Minh City Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) for the 2025–2030 period.” The program emphasizes the effective implementation and gradual completion of key mechanisms and policies to promote research and development (R&D), science and technology, and innovation within the park.

Priority will be given to strategic and cutting-edge sectors, including semiconductor microchips and biotechnology, while also accelerating the dual transformation—digital transformation and green transformation—towards achieving the net zero emissions target.

By Kim Thanh – Translated by Kim Khanh