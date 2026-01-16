Tu Du Hospital pioneers int'l- standard gynecological endoscopy in Vietnam

Tu Du Hospital, in direct collaboration with the European Society for Gynaecological Endoscopy (ESGE), organizes a three-day training program in gynecological laparoscopic surgery based on Europe’s GESEA standards.

The training program runs from January 15 to January 17.

This marks the first time a European-standard endoscopic training model has been held in Vietnam, featuring the participation of international experts and advanced virtual reality simulation systems.

According to Dr. Tran Ngoc Hai, Director of Tu Du Hospital, gynecological endoscopy in Vietnam has developed for more than 36 years, but has yet to gain official international recognition owing to the lack of internationally recognized certification and training standards.

Foreign doctors guide Vietnamese physicians in endoscopic techniques.

The launch of this European-standard training program further affirms Tu Du Hospital’s leading role in gynecological laparoscopic surgery training, bringing structured, systematic and globally recognized international training standards to Vietnamese surgeons.

Doctors at Tu Du Hospital practice endoscopic techniques.

Through the GESEA program, doctors not only gain access to a standardized, evidence-based training pathway but also gradually integrate into the world’s most advanced laparoscopic surgery standards. This contributes to improving treatment quality and reinforcing the position of Vietnamese medicine on the regional and international stage.

As only one or two Asian centers meet equivalent endoscopic standards, Vietnam has been chosen as one of the program’s host countries.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong