Vietnam Airlines to launch Hanoi–Amsterdam nonstop, strengthening Europe ties

Vietnam Airlines will inaugurate its first-ever nonstop service between Hanoi and Amsterdam this June, marking a new gateway to Europe and underscoring the carrier’s expanding international reach.

Starting June 16, the national flag carrier will operate three round-trip flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays using wide-body Airbus A350 aircraft as per its plan. The schedule has been tailored to accommodate European travelers bound for Vietnam while enabling seamless onward connections to key domestic destinations including Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc.

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport is one of Europe’s major hubs for aviation and logistics. In the context of limited slot allocations at this airport, the fact that Vietnam Airlines has been granted operating slots is seen as a testament to the carrier’s credibility, operational capability, and standing in the international aviation market.

The Netherlands is Vietnam’s largest trading partner in Europe and among the leading EU investors in the country. Beyond passenger services, the new route is expected to enhance cargo transport, facilitating the shipment of Vietnam’s major export goods to European markets.

With the addition of Hanoi–Amsterdam, Vietnam Airlines will operate 12 direct routes to Europe across eight destinations, further consolidating its long-haul network and expanding Vietnam’s international reach.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan