Int’l Food & Hospitality Vietnam 2026 to feature 400 exhibitors

During the three-day event, exhibitors will showcase a wide range of products and solutions, including food ingredients, beverages, food processing technologies, restaurant and hotel operation solutions, supply chain services and supporting services.

Around 400 exhibitors from 27 countries and territories worldwide will take part in Food & Hospitality Vietnam 2026 (FHV 2026), set to take place in Ho Chi Minh City later this month.

Illustrative photo

The event, running from March 24 to 26 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), is held under the patronage of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade and supported by a number of domestic and international organisations, including the Vietnam Hotel Association, the Vietnam Executive Housekeeper Association, the US Department of Agriculture, the Embassy of Canada and the Italian Trade Agency.

Organised by Informa Markets Vietnam, the exhibition will cover an exhibition area of about 13,000 sq.m, and feature 21 international pavilions representing markets such as the UK, Canada, Taiwan (China), Denmark, the Republic of Korea, the US, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore and China.

It is expected to attract about 17,000 visitors, including business owners, senior executives, investors and industry experts in F&B and hospitality sectors.

During the three-day event, exhibitors will showcase a wide range of products and solutions, including food ingredients, beverages, food processing technologies, restaurant and hotel operation solutions, supply chain services and supporting services. These displays are hoped to help businesses explore new technologies and solutions to improve operational efficiency and strengthen competitiveness.

A notable highlight of this year’s exhibition is the debut of HOTELEX Vietnam, an international exhibition dedicated to hospitality equipment and food services. It is expected to broaden the range of solutions on display, covering operational management, equipment, technology and service standards for the hospitality industry.

Industry experts note that several emerging trends are shaping the future of the F&B and hospitality sectors in Vietnam and the wider region. These include the growing demand for healthier food options, responsible consumption, kitchen and operational automation, and more personalised customer experiences.

Another key feature of the event is a specialised business matching programme designed for potential buyers and high-quality exhibitors. Through one-on-one meetings, the programme will create direct connections between businesses, helping them optimise networking opportunities, identify suitable partners and expand commercial cooperation in the F&B and hospitality industries.

In addition to exploring new products, technologies and solutions, visitors will have an opportunity to join a series of thematic seminars where international experts will share insights into consumer trends, product innovation, digital transformation, food safety standards and ways to enhance customer experiences.

VNA