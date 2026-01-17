Workers shop for Tet right at factory, enjoying discounts of up to 50 percent

As Tet (the Lunar New Year) draws near, workers at Pouyuen Vietnam Company are getting a head start on holiday shopping right at their workplace, thanks to a special welfare point offering quality Vietnamese goods at half the usual price.

A worker at Pouyuen Vietnam Company buys an item

A new point has been inaugurated inside the Pouyuen Vietnam Company factory in Ho Chi Minh City's Tan Tao Ward. Launched today by the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor (HCMCFL), the initiative is designed to provide thousands of workers with greater convenience and cost savings.

The program lets employees and union members shop for essential Tet goods right inside the factory, saving them time and effort without having to go anywhere else.

Employees at Pouyuen Vietnam Company look for needed goods

Over 1,000 Pouyuen employees received VND150,000 shopping vouchers and cheerfully browsed through the welfare stalls filled with discounted necessities and festive goods. The welfare point offers high-quality Vietnamese products, priced 10 percent–50 percent lower than those in the market.

During her break between shifts, worker Tran Hong Hanh and her colleagues eagerly joined the line to shop. Carrying a basket full of goods, she shared, “I’m buying essential household items for the upcoming Tet. Prices here are much cheaper, and with the voucher, I can save quite a lot. Having a mini supermarket right inside the factory is really convenient.”

Worker Nguyen Van Nam also used his voucher immediately. After calling his wife to ask what they needed, he bought laundry detergent, fish sauce, sugar, boxes of cookies, and soft drinks — all to prepare for the New Year. “From now until Tet, I’ll be working overtime, so I don’t have much time to go shopping with my wife. If this welfare point stays open long-term, it would be very helpful for workers like us,” he said.

Pouyuen allocates VND1 trillion (US$38,087,155) for Tet bonuses In addition to organizing on-site welfare points, Pouyuen Vietnam is also focusing on employee care during Tet. According to Cu Phat Nghiep, Chairman of the Pouyuen Company Union, the company has set aside VND1 trillion for Tet bonuses this year. Each worker will receive at least one month’s salary as a bonus, with the highest reaching up to 2.2 months’ pay. Pouyuen currently employs more than 40,800 workers, with an average monthly income of VND12.5 million. Besides financial bonuses, the company is giving every employee a practical Tet gift, hosting a year-end party, and arranging transportation for workers returning to their hometowns for the holiday ensuring that all can celebrate a warm and fulfilling Lunar New Year.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan