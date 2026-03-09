Vietnam Airlines launches direct HCMC–Phuket route

The route will operate five flights per week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays using Airbus A321 aircraft.

Vietnam Airlines will launch a direct service linking Ho Chi Minh City and Phuket, Thailand from April 2, expanding connectivity between Vietnam and one of Southeast Asia’s most popular resort destinations.

Flight VN621 will depart from Ho Chi Minh City at 4pm and arrive in Phuket at 5.50pm. The return flight VN620 will leave Phuket at 6.45pm and land in HCMC at 8.55pm.

The route will operate five flights per week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays using Airbus A321 aircraft.

According to the national flag carrier, the direct route will shorten travel time between the two cities while strengthening tourism, trade and people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and Thailand.

Phuket is among Asia’s most renowned resort destinations, attracting visitors with its beaches, well-developed tourism infrastructure and diverse leisure activities. Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City serves as Việt Nam’s largest economic and commercial hub as well as a key gateway for regional and international travel.

Le Hong Ha, chief executive officer of Vietnam Airlines, said the new route forms part of the airline’s strategy to expand its international network in Southeast Asia and meet growing travel demand between the two countries.

To mark the launch, Vietnam Airlines is offering promotional return fares starting from VND4.03 million (US$155) in economy class and VND15.18 million in business class, inclusive of taxes and fees.

Passengers will also receive an additional checked baggage allowance under certain conditions. Members of the airline’s frequent flyer program, Lotusmiles, will earn an extra 1,000 bonus miles per segment in economy class and 2,000 miles in business class when purchasing tickets through the airline’s ticket offices or authorised agents.

The promotion is valid for tickets issued until April 30, 2026, for travel between April 2 and September 30, 2026. The baggage and bonus miles offer applies to departures until May 31, 2026.

The new route is part of Vietnam Airlines’ broader plan to expand its international network. In 2025, the airline launched and resumed 14 international routes connecting Vietnam with major tourism and economic centres.

Earlier, the carrier also announced plans to open a direct service between Hanoi and Amsterdam, Netherlands starting in June 2026, marking the first nonstop route between Vietnam and the European country.

VNA