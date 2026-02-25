Vietnam Airlines adjusts flights as Lien Khuong Airport closes for upgrades

Vietnam Airlines announced on February 25 adjustments to its flight operations in the Central Highlands and South Central regions after Lien Khuong International Airport was temporarily closed for infrastructure upgrades.

According to authorities, the airport will suspend operations from midnight on March 4 to 11:59 p.m. on August 25 to carry out runway and taxiway repairs. During this period, Vietnam Airlines will temporarily suspend all flights to and from the airport.

To meet travel demand and maintain regional connectivity, the national flag carrier will increase frequencies on nearby routes, including Ho Chi Minh City – Buon Ma Thuot, Ho Chi Minh City – Pleiku and Da Nang – Buon Ma Thuot.

Passengers holding tickets for flights to and from Lam Dong via Lien Khuong Airport during this time are entitled to one free change of travel date or itinerary. Any fare, tax, or fee differences will be applied in accordance with current regulations.

Passengers may also opt for refunds, including ancillary services, without charge. The support policy is valid through August 31.

Vietnam Airlines recommended passengers to stay updated on flight information and contact its branches, ticket offices, authorized agents, or customer service hotline for assistance.

The airline will continue coordinating with authorities to monitor construction progress and prepare to resume operations once the airport is ready to reopen.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong