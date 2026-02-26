Renowned Japanese fashion and music festival to be held in HCMC

For the first time, the renowned Japanese fashion and music festival, Tokyo Girls Collection Vietnam 2026 (TGC Vietnam 2026), will be held in Vietnam.

At the press conference of the Tokyo Girls Collection Vietnam 2026 (Photo: SGGP)

The event is scheduled to take place at Van Phuc City in Ho Chi Minh City on March 28 and 29.

Founded in 2005, Tokyo Girls Collection (TGC) has grown into a pop culture phenomenon in Japan, closely associated with the rise of ready-to-wear and street fashion trends. Over nearly two decades, the event has cemented its scale and influence, drawing more than 30,000 spectators in person at each edition.

TGC’s decision to select Vietnam as its next destination is widely considered a strategic move in its expansion across Southeast Asia. According to organizers, Tokyo Girls Collection Vietnam 2026 will span two days in Vietnam, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s regional outreach.

On the first day, March 28, the festival will open free of charge to the public, centering on immersive fashion and lifestyle experiences, Vietnam–Japan cultural exchanges, culinary and shopping spaces, and check-in areas inspired by Harajuku. Runway shows reflecting the distinctive DNA of Japanese fashion will also take the spotlight.

The second day, March 29, will culminate in a large-scale fashion music concert, where elaborately staged runway presentations will be interwoven with live musical performances, creating a dynamic fusion of style and sound.

Vietnamese and Japanese artists are set to perform at Tokyo Girls Collection Vietnam 2026.

The fashion–music concert will feature performances by two representatives from Japan, including the eight-member boy band One Or Eight and singer-songwriter Miyuna, champion of the international music competition Sing! Asia 2025.

Alongside the Japanese acts, the event will bring together a strong lineup of V-pop artists, including Soobin, Quang Hung MasterD, Min, Phuong Ly, Rhyder, Captain Boy, and LyLy, promising a vibrant cross-cultural showcase of contemporary Asian pop.

Executive Officer of W TOKYO Inc., Aoki Mitsuru, the representative of the organizing committee for Tokyo Girls Collection Vietnam 2026, said that this is a golden moment to bring TGC to Vietnam, a market full of potential, driven by a young generation passionate about fashion. The organizer is committed to delivering a version of TGC Vietnam that meets international standards while embracing a distinctly local identity.

By Tieu Tan - Translated by Kim Khanh