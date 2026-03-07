Robotics, Artificial Intelligence Training and Research Center opens in Da Nang

Yesterday, the University of Science and Technology – Da Nang University, in collaboration with KuKa Vietnam Company, held the opening ceremony of the Training, Research, and Development Center for Industrial Robotics and Artificial Intelligence.

Vice Chairman of Da Nang City People's Committee Ho Quang Buu and delegates visit the center. (Photo: SGGP/Xuan Quynh)

The center is built according to a flexible and intelligent manufacturing model, including integrated industrial robot stations with autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and an AI-powered operational monitoring system.

This model allows for the simulation of a smart factory's operational process within the training environment. As a result, students and lecturers can directly observe and practice automation processes, from robot programming and production system integration to operational data analysis using AI tools.

Besides providing equipment, KuKa Vietnam sends experts to train instructors, support teaching, organize workshops, seminars, robot simulation competitions, and related academic activities, and upgrades modern equipment annually.

After becoming operational, the University of Science and Technology will allocate personnel and develop appropriate training programs to effectively utilize the center, aiming to train high-quality human resources in the fields of robotics, artificial intelligence, and smart manufacturing.

The center was established to concretize the strategic cooperation agreement for the period 2025–2030 between the University of Science and Technology – Da Nang University and KuKa Vietnam Company aiming to develop high-quality human resources in the fields of industrial robotics, automation, artificial intelligence, and smart manufacturing.

Associate Professor Nguyen Huu Hieu, Rector of the University of Science and Technology – Da Nang University, said that the center is expected to become a space for students to access and experience modern robotics and automation technology right from their time in university.

It is expected that the center will train hundreds of students each year, and at the same time become an open space for research activities, technology transfer, and cooperation between the university and businesses in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Anh Quan