Vietnam Airlines adds 60,000 seats for Tet travel

To meet surging Tet travel demand, Vietnam Airlines has expanded capacity by an additional 60,000 seats across nearly 300 flights operated during the Tet peak period.

The national flag carrier has opened sales for 60,000 more seats on nearly 300 flights during the Tet peak between February 9 and March 3, falling from the 22nd day of the 12th lunar month to the 15th day of the first lunar month, focusing on routes from Ho Chi Minh City and adding four new routes from Hai Phong to ease holiday travel demand nationwide.

The added flights primarily serve routes departing from Ho Chi Minh City to the capital city of Hanoi, Vinh, Hai Phong, Thanh Hoa, Da Nang, Hue, Chu Lai, Buon Ma Thuot, Pleiku, Tuy Hoa, Quy Nhon and Phu Quoc.

In addition, the airline has opened ticket sales on four more routes from Hai Phong to Nha Trang, Can Tho, Buon Ma Thuot and Phu Quoc, meeting diverse travel demand while easing pressure on major trunk routes during the Tet peak.

During the peak period, Vietnam Airlines recommended passengers to plan ahead and book tickets early via the airline’s website, mobile app, or official ticket offices and agents. Passengers are encouraged to check in online within 24 hours prior to departure through the website, mobile app, VNeID, hotline, or self-service check-in kiosks at airports.

In particular, passengers are encouraged to use biometric technology during check-in to shorten waiting times. Those who have completed online or biometric check-in and are traveling without checked baggage can proceed directly to the security screening area, helping reduce congestion at airports during peak hours.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong