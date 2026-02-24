Vietnamese company secures major vaccine production line from Germany

Business

Vietnam National Vaccine Company (VNVC) officially signed a contract with Germany’s Syntegon to purchase a large-scale, advanced vaccine production line on February 24.

Under the agreement, in the first phase, Syntegon will supply VNVC with a production line applying “No Touch Transfer” technology, utilizing robotics and fully enclosed isolators along with advanced process-control solutions to enhance automation in sterile areas.

The entire process covering from packaging supply and filling to final packaging will be carried out by robots.

The line can produce four vaccine formats, including liquid vials, lyophilized (freeze-dried) vials, prefilled syringes and injection pens. It is capable of filling hundreds of vials or syringes per minute, with high precision ranging from 0.1 ml to 20 ml.

1000006865-6052-974.png
At the signing ceremony

VNVC stated that the new production line will serve as a foundation for vaccines manufactured at the plant to meet international quality standards such as EU-GMP, US-FDA and WHO-GMP, thereby expanding access to the global market. The entire system will be designed and manufactured in Germany following the contract signing, with installation expected from August 2027 and operations scheduled to begin by the end of 2027.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Tri Thuc, Deputy Minister of Health, described the agreement as an important milestone that opens opportunities for Vietnam to access advanced vaccine manufacturing technologies.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui Hoang Phuong hoped that the partnership will help build domestic vaccine technology capacity, enabling local experts to access and gradually master internationally standardized technologies.

Earlier, VNVC commenced construction of its Vaccine and Biologicals Factory in May 2025 in Ben Luc, Tay Ninh Province, with an initial investment of over VND2.5 trillion (nearly US$96 million) and a planned capacity of 100 million doses per year.

1000006866-5982-1022.jpg
VNVC Vaccine and Biologicals Factory will be equipped with advanced vaccine production line from Germany.

VNVC Chairman and CEO Ngo Chi Dung said that the company aims to manufacture vaccines domestically to help lower costs and ensure a safe, stable supply.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong

