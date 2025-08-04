Semiconductor industry being driven forward, creating momentum for growth

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs the meeting of the National Steering Committee on Semiconductor Industry Development on August 4.

This was heard at this morning’s meeting of the National Steering Committee for Semiconductor Industry Development chaired by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, head of the Steering Committee.

The second meeting of the Committee aimed at promoting the development of the semiconductor sector in the near future. It was held in person at the Government headquarters, with online connections to several provinces, cities, universities, academies, and high-tech zones.

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized that the Fourth Industrial Revolution is occurring vigorously, particularly in sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things, which play a crucial role in the development of each nation, including Vietnam.

Vietnam has been implementing numerous resolutions, programs, and plans for the development of the semiconductor industry including the Politburo's Resolution 57 on the development of science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and other resolutions from the National Assembly and Government related to semiconductor industry development. They include the strategy for Vietnam's semiconductor industry development by 2030 with the vision for 2050, and the human resource development program for the semiconductor industry by 2030, with a vision for 2050.

According to the Prime Minister, the implementation of resolutions, programs, and plans for the development of the semiconductor industry has achieved initial results; however, these results are modest and accompanied by numerous difficulties and challenges.

The Prime Minister believed that the advancement of artificial intelligence based on Vietnamese data heavily relies on the semiconductor industry. He has requested a clear outline of what has been accomplished, what remains to be done, the reasons behind these outcomes, and lessons learned to promote the growth of the semiconductor industry, particularly in areas such as workforce training, infrastructure development, investment attraction, resource mobilization, and the establishment of a semiconductor ecosystem.

Furthermore, he emphasized the need to propose collaborative models among state entities, educational institutions, and businesses to advance the semiconductor sector, enabling Vietnam to leapfrog, stay ahead, and excel in this industry.

The Prime Minister also called for the proposal of tasks and solutions in leadership and management; he urged the mobilization of relevant stakeholders to harness Vietnamese intelligence in design, manufacturing, assembly, packaging, and participation in the global production and supply chains of the semiconductor industry.

He suggested that leaders from ministries, agencies, localities, businesses, experts, managers, and scientists engage in in-depth discussions to foster the development of the semiconductor industry, creating momentum and inspiration to help the nation achieve a growth target of 8.3 percent-8.5 percent this year and double-digit growth in the following years.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Uyen Phuong