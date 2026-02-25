Vietnamese firm successfully exports first 40,000 tons of fertilizer to US

Petrovietnam Ca Mau Fertilizer Corporation (PVCFC), a subsidiary of Vietnam National Industry – Energy Group (Petrovietnam), has successfully exported its first shipment of 40,000 tons of fertilizer to the US.

Petrovietnam Ca Mau Fertilizer Corporation (PVCFC), a subsidiary of Vietnam National Industry – Energy Group (Petrovietnam), has successfully exported its first shipment of 40,000 tons of fertilizer to the US, one of the world’s largest and most demanding import markets.

Workers load fertiliser onto a vessel for export by Petrovietnam Ca Mau Fertiliser Corporation (PVCFC). (Photo: Petrovietnam)

The move is regarded as a significant milestone in PVCFC’s strategy to expand overseas. Beyond opening access to a market with substantial consumption capacity, the presence of Ca Mau fertiliser in the US – known for its stringent technical, environmental and traceability standards – is seen as an affirmation of the credibility and quality of Vietnamese products amid increasingly rigorous global requirements.

The company noted that the domestic market is currently in a seasonal lull, with agricultural demand slowing after the Lunar New Year. Stepping up exports during this period is expected to help it reduce inventory at home and enhance production and business efficiency, particularly as global fertiliser prices remain at favourable levels.

In the first quarter of 2026, PVCFC maintained strong export growth, with total export volume reaching 150,000 tons, up 25 percent year-on-year. The company has continued to supply demanding markets such as Australia, shipping more than 32,000 tons.

For 2026, it has identified import-export activities as a key growth pillar, aimed at expanding market reach and optimising value chain efficiency. Exports currently account for around 33 percent of the company’s revenue and 30 percent of its total sales volume.

Building on its presence in 18 countries, PVCFC plans to further broaden its international footprint this year. In addition to consolidating traditional markets such as Cambodia, the company is seeking opportunities in high-standard markets capable of sustaining higher price points, including Australia and New Zealand.

Vietnamplus