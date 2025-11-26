Vietnam strengthens technology application to improve early disaster warning

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, in collaboration with the Community-Based Disaster Risk Management Fund, yesterday held a forum on “Applying Science and Technology in Disaster Forecasting and Early Warning.”

The event was taken place in the Northern province of Bac Ninh.

At the event, Dr. Ha Ngoc Tuan, a representative of the Kyushu-Weatherplus consortium, showcased the HNT Reservoir Operation Support System, a platform with 30 years of experience in Japan that is now being localized for Vietnam.

Overview of the forum held on the afternoon of November 25 in Bac Ninh Province.

The HNT Reservoir Operation Support System has helped the Hua Na and Nam Non hydropower plants reduce flooding during typhoon Wipha and has supported safe operations at the Bai Thuong plant during typhoon Kajiki.

Dr. Ha Ngoc Tuan said that applying the system to the Ba Ha River basin could provide flood forecasts five to ten hours in advance, allowing communities downstream to evacuate in time.

In addtion, Deputy Director of Water Resources Technical Development and Consulting Joint Stock Company Le Viet Xe introduced the automated urban flood monitoring system named VFASS.

The platform processes data in the cloud, enabling big data analysis and flexible sharing via API. Residents and local authorities can track flood conditions and receive real-time alerts through web and mobile apps.

Dr. Cao Duc Phat, Chairman of the Management Board of the Community-Based Disaster Risk Management Fund (center) speaks at the event.

Dr. Cao Duc Phat, Chairman of the Management Board of the Community-Based Disaster Risk Management Fund emphasized the importance of developing targeted warning models that guide prompt response even during power outages or network failures.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong