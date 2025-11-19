12 dead and missing, damage estimated at VND372 billion in Khanh Hoa floods

Economic losses are estimated at VND372 billion (US$14.1 million).
According to a rapid report from the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee, from the evening of November 18 to the early hours of November 19, the province experienced widespread heavy rainfall. Rainfall in the northern part of the province ranged from 10–30mm, with some areas receiving up to 74mm. River water levels continued to rise, isolating many areas.
Forecasts indicate that heavy rain will continue over the next 24–48 hours, with total rainfall of 100–250mm in most areas, and over 300mm in some locations. There is a high risk of flash floods, landslides in mountainous regions, and deep flooding in downstream areas.
The province has conducted the urgent evacuation of 1,890 households, totaling 6,507 people, to safe locations. Military, police and local self-defense forces are stationed at critical points to support rescue operations and disaster response.
Reservoirs in the locality are currently at 86 percent of their designed capacity and are being managed to ensure structural safety.
As of this morning, November 19, the province has recorded 10 deaths, two missing persons and 20 injuries, many caused bylandslides at Khanh Le Pass. The injured are being treated at Khanh Hoa General Hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.
Over 9,000 houses in 14 communes and wards have been submerged due to heavy rain and flooding. Major transport routes, including National Highway 27C and Provincial Road 9, are impassable because of deep floods and severe landslides.
Phu Kieng Bridge was destroyed, with significant damage to embankments, irrigation dams, and low-water crossings. Initial economic losses are estimated at approximately VND372 billion (US$14.1 million), primarily in transportation, irrigation, farming, and aquaculture.