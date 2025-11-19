12 dead and missing, damage estimated at VND372 billion in Khanh Hoa floods

As of the morning of November 19, prolonged heavy rain causing severe flooding and landslides in Khanh Hoa Province has resulted in 10 deaths, two missing persons, and dozens of injuries.

Economic losses are estimated at VND372 billion (US$14.1 million).

According to a rapid report from the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee, from the evening of November 18 to the early hours of November 19, the province experienced widespread heavy rainfall. Rainfall in the northern part of the province ranged from 10–30mm, with some areas receiving up to 74mm. River water levels continued to rise, isolating many areas.

Flooding has submerged extensive areas of Tay Nha Trang Ward.

Forecasts indicate that heavy rain will continue over the next 24–48 hours, with total rainfall of 100–250mm in most areas, and over 300mm in some locations. There is a high risk of flash floods, landslides in mountainous regions, and deep flooding in downstream areas.

By the afternoon of November 18, large parts of Tay Nha Trang Ward were submerged under floodwaters.

The province has conducted the urgent evacuation of 1,890 households, totaling 6,507 people, to safe locations. Military, police and local self-defense forces are stationed at critical points to support rescue operations and disaster response.

Reservoirs in the locality are currently at 86 percent of their designed capacity and are being managed to ensure structural safety.

On the afternoon and evening of November 18, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung inspects the site of a landslide on Khanh Vinh Pass in Khanh Hoa Province, killing six people.

As of this morning, November 19, the province has recorded 10 deaths, two missing persons and 20 injuries, many caused bylandslides at Khanh Le Pass. The injured are being treated at Khanh Hoa General Hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

A severe landslide at Km44 on Khanh Le Pass, National Highway 27C through Khanh Hoa Province

Over 9,000 houses in 14 communes and wards have been submerged due to heavy rain and flooding. Major transport routes, including National Highway 27C and Provincial Road 9, are impassable because of deep floods and severe landslides.

Phu Kieng Bridge was destroyed, with significant damage to embankments, irrigation dams, and low-water crossings. Initial economic losses are estimated at approximately VND372 billion (US$14.1 million), primarily in transportation, irrigation, farming, and aquaculture.

By Tien Thang, Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong