Lawmakers pass four laws on judicial affairs

The Law on Extradition, which consists of four chapters and 45 articles, outlines principles, authority, conditions, and procedures for extradition between Vietnam and other countries, as well as the responsibilities of Vietnamese state agencies.

The 15th National Assembly (NA) on November 26 adopted four laws – the Law on Extradition, the Law on the Transfer of Persons Serving Prison Sentences, the Law on Mutual Judicial Assistance in Civil Matters, and the Law on Mutual Judicial Assistance in Criminal Matters.

With 426 out of the 430 deputies present voting in favour (89.87 percent), the NA passed the Law on Extradition, which consists of four chapters and 45 articles. It outlines principles, authority, conditions, and procedures for extradition between Vietnam and other countries, as well as the responsibilities of Vietnamese state agencies.

Lawmakers vote on the Law on Mutual Judicial Assistance in Criminal Matters at the 15th National Assembly's 10th session on November 26. (Photo: VNA)

The Law on the Transfer of Persons Serving Prison Sentences was approved with 429 out of the 430 votes (90.51 percent). Comprising four chapters and 48 articles, it stipulates the principles, authority, conditions, and procedures for transferring prisoners between Vietnam and other countries, as well as the responsibilities of state agencies of Vietnam.

Also gaining 429 out of the 430 votes (90.51 percent), the Law on Mutual Judicial Assistance in Civil Matters comprises four chapters with 38 articles. It regulates the principles, authority, and procedures for mutual judicial assistance in civil matters between Vietnam and other countries, and defines the responsibilities of Vietnamese agencies.

With support from 426 out of the 427 deputies casting votes (89.87 percent), the NA adopted the Law on Mutual Judicial Assistance in Criminal Matters. Comprising four chapters and 42 articles, the law stipulates the principles, authority, and procedures for the activity between Vietnam and other countries, as well as the responsibilities of Vietnamese authorities.

Mutual judicial assistance in criminal matters must respect independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference of each other's internal affairs, equality, and mutual benefit, and comply with the Vietnamese Constitution and laws along with relevant treaties, or be based on reciprocity where no treaty exists and with adherence to Vietnamese law and international law and practice.

All the four laws will take effect on July 1, 2026.

Vietnamplus