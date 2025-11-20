Floodwaters reach rooftops in Khanh Hoa, many households evacuated urgently

As relentless floodwater submerged entire neighborhoods in Khanh Hoa Province reaching the rooftops of homes, forcing hundreds of families to flee overnight, local authorities raced to launch emergency rescue operations to protect stranded residents.

Party Secretary Nghiem Xuan Thanh of Khanh Hoa Province

This morning, Party Secretary Nghiem Xuan Thanh of Khanh Hoa Province chaired a meeting with the provincial Civil Defense – Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue Command to discuss solutions for responding to the severe flooding.

After hearing a preliminary report on damages caused by recent rains and floods, Secretary Nghiem Xuan Thanh stated that he had stayed up all night and personally visited affected areas to direct rescue operations.

From the night of November 19 to the morning of November 20, many localities in the province suffered heavy impacts from flooding. In Tay Khanh Vinh Commune, more than 1,000 people are temporarily sheltering in a church but face food shortages, while many households had to climb into the mountains overnight to escape rising waters.

Authorities in Khanh Hoa Province escort a pregnant woman to safety.

In Dien An, Dien Dien communes and Tay Nha Trang Ward, water levels rose rapidly; residents repeatedly called for help, with some areas reporting collapse as floodwaters surged up to two meters.

According to Secretary Nghiem Xuan Thanh, this disaster is particularly severe, requiring maximum mobilization of vehicles and forces to carry out rescue operations and ensure public safety. Relief funds were immediately transferred to communes and wards to purchase essential goods and necessary equipment. Rescue teams were deployed directly to the scene, focusing on evacuating residents, preventing hunger and cold, and protecting vulnerable groups.

The Provincial Party Committee and People’s Committee continue to closely monitor developments, coordinate forces, and make every effort to minimize loss of life and property, ensuring the safety of residents.

Many central areas of Khanh Hoa Province are deeply submerged in floodwaters.

Currently, Khanh Hoa Province has 162 flooded sites across 54 communes and wards. Many families in Tay Nha Trang, Nam Nha Trang, and Dien Khanh areas have floodwaters reaching their rooftops, requiring urgent support and evacuation. On the night of November 19, numerous households had to climb into attics and onto rooftops to await rescue.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan