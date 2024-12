A squadron of Su-30MK2 fighter jets performed an impressive air show during the opening ceremony of the Vietnam International Defense Expo 2024.

The fighter jets flew closer together in a 3-4-3 formation and released flares. In addition, the Vietnam People's Air Force also conducted a formation flying exercise using helicopters.

During the opening ceremony, there were special art programs and martial arts performances to greet the festival.

By Do Trung, Tran Luu - Translated by Kim Khanh