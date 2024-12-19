Vietnam's XCB-01 infantry fighting vehicles attract visitors' attention

The XCB-01 infantry fighting vehicle, a product of Vietnamese engineering, consistently attracts significant attention from visitors at the outdoor exhibition space at the Vietnam International Defense Exhibition 2024.

Unlike foreign-made infantry fighting vehicles, the XCB-01 manufactured by the General Department of Defense Industry of Vietnam has unique features suitable for the terrain and topography in Vietnam.

The XCB-01 is a tracked infantry fighting vehicle designed to accommodate a crew of three personnel: a driver, a gunner, and a vehicle commander. The vehicle incorporates a sophisticated laser irradiation sensor system, enabling it to detect and respond to potential threats, such as enemy laser targeting systems employed by artillery, missiles, or unmanned aerial vehicles.

Upon detection of laser irradiation, the system is designed to automatically deploy smoke grenades, creating a protective smoke screen to facilitate the vehicle's evasion from the danger zone.

The XCB-01 is equipped with B72 anti-tank missiles integrated onto fixed launchers, providing the vehicle with the capability to effectively engage and neutralize heavily armored targets. The vehicle's fire control system has been designed to operate effectively across diverse environmental conditions and fulfills the stringent requirements of modern combat operations.

The combat cluster of the XCB-01 vehicle includes a 73mm main gun with 40 rounds, using a semi-automatic loading system, providing suppressive fire with armor-piercing and high-explosive fragmentation rounds. Along with that is a 7.62mm PTK parallel machine gun with 2,000 rounds and a 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun on the roof of the turret with 200 rounds. The fire cluster on the vehicle provides strong suppression capabilities against enemy infantry.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan