Multiple landslides hit National Highway 27 in Lam Dong

After consecutive days of heavy rain, three separate landslides struck National Highway 27 in Lam Dong Province by the morning of July 24.

Authorities detect landslide site during patrol on National Highway 27.

At around 6 a.m., landslides and fallen trees were reported between Km130 and Km135 of the national highway, running through Phu Son Lam Ha Commune. Eo Gio Traffic Police Team, part of Road Traffic Police Team No.1 under the Lam Dong Provincial Public Security Department, discovered the incidents during a routine patrol and immediately coordinated with local police and residents to clear the debris.

Landslide site at Phu My Pass, Lam Dong Province

At one site, a forest tree with a trunk diameter of about 30 centimeters had toppled across the road, blocking all traffic. Authorities used chainsaws to remove the obstruction, restoring order and reopening the road within 20 minutes.

Not far away, another incident occurred at Phu My Pass in Dam Rong No.1 Commune, where fallen trees also posed a hazard to motorists. Local police quickly worked with on-site teams to manage traffic and clear the roadway, ensuring safe and smooth passage.

Authorities and local residents clear fallen trees blocking National Highway 27.

Lam Dong Provincial Hydrometeorological Station had earlier issued warnings of landslide risks along mountain passes, steep slopes, and embankments, noting that soil moisture levels in several areas had reached or neared saturation (over 85 percent).

By Doan Kien – Translated by Thuy Doan