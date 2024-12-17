Rehearsal for Vietnam International Defense Expo 2024’s opening ceremony

The rehearsal for the opening ceremony of the Vietnam International Defense Expo 2024 took place at Gia Lam Airport in Hanoi on December 17.

Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien, Deputy Minister of National Defense, who is head of the Steering Committee of the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024, chaired the rehearsal.

The opening ceremony on December 19 will last about one hour with the participation of 2,150 officers and soldiers from military agencies and units along with non-military organizations.

During the opening ceremony, the Vietnam People's Air Force will conduct a formation flying exercise using 10 Su-30MK2 fighter jets to greet the festival. There will be a martial arts performance by the Special Forces and the police dog training team led by officials from the Border Guard High Command.

The art performance will be divided into four parts, including "Vietnam Bamboo," performed by 500 soldiers of the Special Forces and 165 soldiers playing drums; “Vietnam: Land and People," performed by 200 soldiers and 200 dancers; “Colorful Vietnam," with the participation of 200 soldiers and dancers; and “The Aspiration for Peace—Connecting the Five Continents," featuring 200 dancers and 800 soldiers.

The Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024 will be held at Gia Lam Airport in Hanoi on December 19-22. It is an internationally significant event to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and the 35th anniversary of National Defence Day (December 22, 1989-2024).

Images of the rehearsal:

By Tran Binh, Do Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh