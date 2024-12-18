Made-in-Vietnam aircraft makes its mark at International Defense Exhibition

Nguyen Hoai Nam with the TP-150 (Photo: SGGP)



According to Nguyen Hoai Nam, one of the three founding members behind the aircraft production concept, this represents the inaugural aircraft manufactured in Vietnam by a domestic company. The TP-150 is a basic training and patrol aircraft designed for military purposes.

The TP-150 during manufacturing in Vietnam



The TP-150 was designed and constructed in compliance with Easy Access Rules for Very Light Aeroplanes (EASA CS-VLA) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Experimental Aircraft standards, as well as applicable military specifications. The TP-150 symbolizes the foundational cornerstone of Vietnam's aircraft manufacturing industry.

Chairman Tran Hai Dang of Flying Legend Vietnam’s Board of Directors, alongside Nguyen Hoai Nam, shared that from a young age, he had been connected to previous generations, predominantly comprised of pilots and aircraft engineers (his father was also a helicopter pilot in the Vietnamese Air Force).

After nearly three decades in the industry, he had accumulated extensive experience in aircraft maintenance, repair, design enhancement, pilot training, and maintenance. Consequently, he and his colleagues decided to launch a startup at age 50 by producing the TP-150 training and patrol aircraft.

“It is both an honor and a source of pride that the TP-150 is being introduced at an international defense exhibition hosted by Vietnam. Our modest aircraft stands alongside enormous machines like the C130J or A-10 fighter jets manufactured by the US, which fills us with both pride and a sense of responsibility to strive for even greater achievements”, shared Chairman Tran Hai Dang.

Vietnamese engineers during the manufacturing process of the TP-150

Receiving warm reception from veteran soldiers attending the exhibition, media representatives, and younger generations, Nguyen Hoai Nam could not conceal his joy. He added that the TP-150 is a primary training and patrol aircraft, designed for military pilot training and potentially applicable in civilian aviation.



This is a joint venture collaboration between Italy and Vietnam. The aircraft was designed by Italian engineers. Its engine, propeller, and electronic components originate from Western countries, while the remaining structural elements, including fuselage, wings, landing gear, and accessories, are entirely manufactured and assembled at Flying Legend Vietnam’s factory in Vinh Phuc Province.

These aircraft will primarily be exported to markets in South America, North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region, predominantly for national air force utilization.

Air defense and air force officers and soldiers are learning about the TP-150



The founders envision the TP-150 as a crucial asset for modernizing Vietnam’s air force by enhancing pilot training capabilities. They believe this project will contribute to the recently enacted Defense and Security Industry Law, fostering a thriving private sector within the defense industry.



Following the exhibition, the team will seek guidance from relevant government agencies such as the Ministry of National Defense, the Department of Operations, the Air Defense-Air Force Service Command, and the Vietnam Civil Aviation Authority to further develop and integrate the TP-150 into Vietnam’s aviation landscape.

The TP-150’s cockpit

The TP-150 aircraft, equipped with a 150-horsepower engine, can fly at nearly 300 km/h continuously for 6.5 hours (with auxiliary fuel tank) and execute complex aerobatic maneuvers and formation demonstrations. When supplemented with equipment like infrared cameras, synthetic aperture radar, the aircraft can perform border patrol or coastal surveillance missions.

By Do Trung, Tran Luu – Translated by Thanh Tam