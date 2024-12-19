Vietnam International Defense Expo 2024 officially opens

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attends the opening ceremony of the Vietnam International Defense Expo 2024 held at Gia Lam Airport in Hanoi on December 19. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the opening ceremony were also Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh; Minister of National Defence, Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang; and Minister of Public Security, Senior Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang.

The event also saw the presence of international guests, including Senior Lieutenant General Khamliang Outhakaysone, Laos’ Minister of National Defense; Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence General Tea Seiha; Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba Corps General Álvaro López Miera; Lieutenant General Khrenin Viktor Gennadievich, Minister of Defense of Belarus; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Phumtham Wechayachai; Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Minister of Defence II of Brunei; Minister of Defence of Mongolia Byambatsogt Sandag; and representatives from the Ministries of Defense and military commanders of many countries in the region and around the world.

The exhibition attracts 242 display booths from 29 countries and Vietnamese enterprises, along with 66 international delegations registered to attend the event.

During the opening ceremony, the Vietnam People's Air Force conducted a formation flying exercise using 10 Su-30MK2 fighter jets to greet the festival. There was a martial arts performance by the Special Forces and the police dog training team led by officials from the Border Guard High Command.

The highlight is a special art performance with the participation of more than 2,100 military officers, soldiers, and artists, divided into four parts, including Vietnam Bamboo," performed by 865 soldiers; “Vietnam: Land and People," performed by 200 soldiers and 200 dancers; “Colorful Vietnam," with the participation of 200 soldiers and dancers; and “The Aspiration for Peace—Connecting the Five Continents," featuring 200 dancers and 800 soldiers.

Representatives from the Ministries of Defense and military commanders of many countries in the region and around the world attend the opening ceremony of the Vietnam International Defense Expo 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnam International Defense Expo 2024 has taken place at Gia Lam Airport in Hanoi on December 19-22 and aims to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and the 35th anniversary of National Defence Day (December 22, 1989-2024). Visitors will have free admission from 1 p.m. on December 21 to 22.

The first Vietnam International Defence Expo was organized in 2023. Its aim is to strengthen and expand international cooperation and defense diplomacy and enhance trust between Vietnam and countries worldwide. The exhibition also shares policies and strategies related to defense diplomacy, military construction, and national defense industry growth, as well as creates favorable conditions for countries, companies, and enterprises at home and abroad to showcase their products and seek cooperation opportunities.

In addition, the exhibition contributes to strengthening international cooperation in the defense industry, diversifying procurement channels, and facilitating the receipt and transfer of technology to produce technical equipment and logistics supplies to meet the needs of the armed forces. It also provides an opportunity to explore trends in international weapons and technical equipment development, promotes and showcases the technological capabilities and military equipment produced by Vietnam's defense industry to international friends and residents, and looks for opportunities for exporting defense industry products.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh