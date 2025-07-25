PM establishes Steering Committee for State Economic Development Project

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh yesterday officially signed Decision No. 1588/QD-TTg to establish a Steering Committee tasked with overseeing the development of the State Economic Development Project.

The initiative aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the state economy.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

Head of the Steering Committee is Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. Deputy heads include Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung who is responsible for directly overseeing the project's development, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc and Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang.

The Steering Committee is tasked with formulating the State Economic Development Project, which will be submitted to the Politburo for the issuance of a resolution on the state economy.

The Ministry of Finance will serve as the standing agency to support the Steering Committee in the project's development. The Minister of Finance is authorized to establish an editorial team to assist in drafting the project.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan