National

PM establishes Steering Committee for State Economic Development Project

SGGP

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh yesterday officially signed Decision No. 1588/QD-TTg to establish a Steering Committee tasked with overseeing the development of the State Economic Development Project.

The initiative aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the state economy.

1-4061-3346.jpg.jpg
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

Head of the Steering Committee is Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. Deputy heads include Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung who is responsible for directly overseeing the project's development, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc and Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang.

The Steering Committee is tasked with formulating the State Economic Development Project, which will be submitted to the Politburo for the issuance of a resolution on the state economy.

The Ministry of Finance will serve as the standing agency to support the Steering Committee in the project's development. The Minister of Finance is authorized to establish an editorial team to assist in drafting the project.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

Minister of Finance State Economic Development Project Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn