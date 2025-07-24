Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, fallen soldiers

Leaders bowed in remembrance of heroes and martyrs – the nation’s finest sons and daughters who bravely fought and sacrificed their lives for national liberation, reunification, socialism, and noble international duties.

Party and State leaders commemorate war heroes and martyrs at the monument on Bac Son street on July 24, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee laid wreaths at the monument to war heroes and martyrs on Bac Son street and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on July 24 on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2025).

The delegation included Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien.

Former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, former NA Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung, Politburo members, Secretaries of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairs of the NA, Deputy Prime Ministers, along with incumbent and former officials, also attended the activity.

Party and State leaders lay wreaths and pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum on July 24, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

They bowed in remembrance of heroes and martyrs – the nation’s finest sons and daughters who bravely fought and sacrificed their lives for national liberation, reunification, socialism, and noble international duties.

The delegation solemnly expressed profound gratitude and deep respect for President Ho Chi Minh’s immense contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. The late leader devoted his entire life to the service of the people and the country, leading the Party and the people to glorious victories.

The same day, delegations from the Central Military Commission – the Ministry of National Defence; the Central Public Security Party Committee – the Ministry of Public Security; the Ministry of Home Affairs; and the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and VFF Committee of Hanoi, also visited the monument and the mausoleum to pay their respects.

Vietnamplus