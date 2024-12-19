National

Impression of Vietnam’s suicide combat UAVs at defense exhibition

SGGPO

At the 2024 International Defense Exhibition, the display area for military devices, newly and recently researched and introduced weapons of the Ministry of National Defense of Vietnam has attracted attention.

Notably, suicide and combat unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones, have the function of carrying explosives and warheads to attack point targets.

Additionally, these UAVs can be used to perform different functions including reconnaissance, surveillance at an altitude of 3,000 meters and speeds ranging from 80 kilometers to 120 kilometers per hour and also to conduct attack targets from the air.

Each UAV is equipped with an infrared camera to conduct reconnaissance both day and night under different types of weather conditions. Of these, some suicide combat unmanned aerial vehicles are equipped with a shaped-charge warhead to destroy tanks and heavily armored vehicles.

In the display area, there are also lethal military drones, designed to destroy military bunker targets.

Here are some images of drones researched and produced by the Vietnamese military.

h1.jpg
A space for displaying military equipment and devices of the General Department of the Defense Industry under the Ministry of Defense of Vietnam
H2.jpg
Unmanned aerial devices receive a lot of interest.
H3.jpg
H4.jpg
Suicide combat drones are designed to destroy targets at rapid speed.
H5.jpg
H6.jpg
H7.jpg
H8.jpg
H9.jpg
H10.jpg
Suicide combat drones carry warheads to destroy targets from above.
H11.jpg
All unmanned aerial vehicles are equipped with infrared cameras for reconnaissance and target attack both day and night.
H12.jpg
H13.jpg
H14.jpg
H15.jpg
Related News
By Do Trung, Tran Luu- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

the 2024 International Defense Exhibition Unmanned Aerial Vehicles military devices

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn