Impression of Vietnam’s suicide combat UAVs at defense exhibition

At the 2024 International Defense Exhibition, the display area for military devices, newly and recently researched and introduced weapons of the Ministry of National Defense of Vietnam has attracted attention.

Notably, suicide and combat unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones, have the function of carrying explosives and warheads to attack point targets.

Additionally, these UAVs can be used to perform different functions including reconnaissance, surveillance at an altitude of 3,000 meters and speeds ranging from 80 kilometers to 120 kilometers per hour and also to conduct attack targets from the air.

Each UAV is equipped with an infrared camera to conduct reconnaissance both day and night under different types of weather conditions. Of these, some suicide combat unmanned aerial vehicles are equipped with a shaped-charge warhead to destroy tanks and heavily armored vehicles.

In the display area, there are also lethal military drones, designed to destroy military bunker targets.

Here are some images of drones researched and produced by the Vietnamese military.

A space for displaying military equipment and devices of the General Department of the Defense Industry under the Ministry of Defense of Vietnam

Unmanned aerial devices receive a lot of interest.

Suicide combat drones are designed to destroy targets at rapid speed.

Suicide combat drones carry warheads to destroy targets from above.

All unmanned aerial vehicles are equipped with infrared cameras for reconnaissance and target attack both day and night.

By Do Trung, Tran Luu- Translated by Huyen Huong