Military helicopters bring 12 tons of relief supplies to flood-hit Nghe An

Military Region 4 has deployed nearly 500 military personnel, soldiers, local militia forces to assist the affected people in overcoming the aftermath of the natural disaster in Con Cuong commune, Nghe An province.

After days of heavy rainfall that caused severe flooding in Con Cuong commune, Nghe An province, on the morning of July 25, nearly 500 military personnel, including those from Regiment 335 of Division 324, Regiment 764 under the Nghe An Provincial Military Command, the staff of the Provincial Military Command, the Regional Defense Force, and the Border Guard Command of Nghe An province, along with local militia forces, gathered at the severely affected areas. They coordinated with local authorities and functional units to clear mud and debris, collect waste, unclog drains, and sanitize the environment around residential areas, schools, and healthcare stations.

Roads connecting villages, communes, and hamlets, which have been buried by landslides and mudflows, are also being cleared.

Colonel Tran Manh Quan, Deputy Chief of Division 324, said that the division has identified this mission as a top priority. With the highest level of determination, they are committed to swiftly assisting the affected population in overcoming the aftermath of the storm and floods, with the goal of stabilizing their lives.

As of July 25, according to statistics, the aftermath of Typhoon Wipha has caused severe damage in Nghe An province. A total of 122 houses have collapsed, 938 homes have lost roofs, and 1,892 houses have been flooded. One school and several other buildings have also been impacted.

There are 16 flooded areas along National Highway 7 and other routes passing through the communes of Con Cuong, Tuong Duong, and Muong Xen, while 49 landslide sites have been reported in the communes of Thong Thu, Tri Le, Nhon Mai, and My Ly, with a total volume of over 8,000 cubic meters of debris. The floods have also destroyed 2,411 hectares of crops and caused the collapse of 293 hectares of forest.

Currently, eight communes in the province remain isolated due to the flooding.

Lieutenant General Ha Tho Binh, Commander of Military Region 4, stated that the region and its units have organized numerous task forces to directly inspect and oversee the recovery efforts following the heavy rainfall and floods. In coordination with Air Defense-Air Force and Corps 18, the region conducted 10 flights, delivering over 30 tons of relief supplies to the flood-stricken communes of Con Cuong, Tuong Duong, Ky Son, My Ly, Nhon Mai, Muong Tip, Bac Ly, and Luong Minh.

On July 25, as roads leading to flood-affected areas such as Muong Tip, Bac Ly, Tuong Duong, and Luong Minh remained impassable, two helicopters were deployed to carry out four flights, transporting more than 12 tons of relief goods to these isolated regions.

Military Region 4 has mobilized nearly 3,000 personnel, along with almost 200 vehicles and boats, to assist the people of Nghe An in responding to and recovering from the storm's aftermath.

In the face of the ongoing unpredictable weather conditions, the forces remain on standby, ready to address any emerging challenges. They are also working closely with local authorities to assess the damage, assist in repairing homes, sanitize the environment, and restore production. Lieutenant General Ha Tho Binh, Commander of Military Region 4, said.

By Hoang Thai, Van Thang—Translated by Kim Khanh