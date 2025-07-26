Prime Minister pays tribute to late General Nguyen Chi Thanh

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, accompanied by a central government delegation, paid tribute to the late General Nguyen Chi Thanh at General Nguyen Chi Thanh Museum in Hue City on July 26.

The visit is part of the activities marking the 78th anniversary of Vietnam's War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–2025).

In a solemn and respectful atmosphere, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offered incense and flowers and observed a moment of silence in tribute to the late General Nguyen Chi Thanh, a loyal cadre, an outstanding military and political leader, and a distinguished protégé of President Ho Chi Minh.

General Nguyen Chi Thanh, whose real name was Nguyen Vinh, was born on January 1, 1914, in Quang Dien District, Thua Thien Province (now Quang Dien Commune, Hue City). He early joined the revolutionary movement.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offers incense and flowers in tribute to the late General Nguyen Chi Thanh. (Photo: SGGP)

He joined the Indochinese Communist Party when he was just over 20 years old. He was trusted with many important responsibilities of the Party, State, and army. Throughout his life, General Nguyen Chi Thanh’s name and legacy remained closely associated with the victories of the Vietnamese revolution and the development of the Vietnam People's Army.

General Nguyen Chi Thanh's great contributions played a pivotal role in building a strong Vietnam People's Army, with political steadfastness as its foundation, promoting vibrant and effective emulation movements, particularly in agriculture and across various other sectors.

He was promoted to General of the Vietnam People's Army in 1959, the second General of the Vietnam People's Army after General Vo Nguyen Giap.

From 1965 to 1967, he was assigned to the South as the Politburo's representative in the South and political commissar of the South Liberation Army.

In 1967, before his last trip to Saigon to prepare for the 1968 Mau Than General Offensive, the General suddenly died of a stroke.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits General Nguyen Chi Thanh Museum in Hue City. (Photo: SGGP)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh conducts site inspections of Nguyen Hoang Bridge spanning the Huong River. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son, accompanied by a central government delegation, conducted site inspections of Nguyen Hoang Bridge spanning the Huong River (Perfume River) and a social housing project in Hue City.

Nguyen Hoang Bridge spans 380 meters in length and 43 meters in width, consisting of five spans. It is the fifth bridge to cross the Huong River. The bridge is part of a project to expand Nguyen Hoang Street and construct a river-crossing.

The six-lane Nguyen Hoang Bridge was opened to traffic on March 26, marking the 50th anniversary of Hue City’s liberation day (March 26, 1975–2025).

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits and presents gifts to residents of social housing complex in Hue City. (Photo: SGGP)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the central government delegation also visited and presented gifts to households residing in a social housing complex located in the An Van Duong new urban area in Hue City.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh commended Hue City for effectively implementing the directives of the Government and the Prime Minister regarding social housing development. This effort has contributed significantly to promoting sustainable urbanization and aligns with the nationwide initiative to invest in the construction of at least one million social housing units during the 2021–2030 period.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh requested Hue City to continue to promote, reserve land funds, have preferential financial policies, implement credit packages for both investors and buyers, including credit packages for people under 35 years old to buy social housing. Social housing projects must be built to ensure adequate and synchronous infrastructure conditions for transportation, electricity, water supply and drainage, telecommunications, health, education, and cultural infrastructure with reasonable prices, harmonizing the interests of the people, investors, and the state.

By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh