Nine dead, 16 injured in sleeper bus crash in Ha Tinh

A road accident in the central province of Ha Tinh on July 25 left nine people dead and 16 others injured.

The crash occurred at around 2 am on National Highway 1A in Dong Trinh residential area, Song Tri ward.

Sleeper bus crash in Ha Tinh province leaves nine dead and 16 injured.

The sleeper bus, bearing licence plate 43F-007.76, was driven by 36-year-old Le Ngoc Thanh from Dong Quang ward, Thanh Hoa province. It was en route from Hanoi to Da Nang when it lost control, struck roadside markers, and overturned.

The bus was carrying about 28 passengers. One of the injured was in critical condition and transferred to the provincial General Hospital, while the others are being treated at a local hospital.

Competent forces arrived swiftly to assist victims and investigate the cause of the accident.

Vietnamplus