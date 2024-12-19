Impression of Vietnam’s suicide combat UAVs at defense exhibition

Notably, suicide and combat unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones, have the function of carrying explosives and warheads to attack point targets.
At the 2024 International Defense Exhibition, the display area for military devices, newly and recently researched and introduced weapons of the Ministry of National Defense of Vietnam has attracted attention.
Notably, suicide and combat unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones, have the function of carrying explosives and warheads to attack point targets.