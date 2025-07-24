Activities held nationwide to honor, pay respect to revolution contributors

Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang, Chairman of the Central Theory Council and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), visited and presented gifts to policy beneficiary families in Quang Ngai Province.

The event aims to mark the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–2025).

The delegation paid visits to Heroic Vietnamese Mother Nguyen Thi Nuoi, 104, and Mrs. Nguyen Thi Thu Thao, a widow of fallen soldier Doan Buoi, residing in Van An 3 Ham Let, Tu Nghia Commune; Mr. Luu Van Tu, 71, a wounded soldier in the quarter of Lien Hiep 2B, Truong Quang Trong Ward; and Mrs. Dang Thi Tuyet, 89, in The Loi Hamlet, Tho Phong Commune.

On the same day, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh visited and presented gifts to policy beneficiary families in Tay Ninh Province.

The NA Vice Chairwoman and her delegation offered 1,000 gifts worth VND1 million (US$38) each to war invalids, relatives of fallen soldiers, and individuals credited with meritorious service to the revolution in communes of Tan Dong, Cau Khoi, Hung Thuan, Tuyen Binh, Khanh Hung, and Vinh Hung.

She acknowledged the province’s efforts to mobilize resources to improve the material and spiritual well-being of beneficiaries. She also called on local authorities to further strengthen the implementation of relevant resolutions, directives, and ordinances to ensure that beneficiaries enjoy living standards above the national average and coordinate efforts to locate, recover, and identify the remains of fallen soldiers.

She urged continued investment in the “Gratitude Movement,” while emphasizing the enhancement of patriotic education for the young generation and spreading the spirit of gratitude and responsibility.

Also on July 23, a delegation from the Central Inspection Commission, led by the commission’s Vice Chairman Nguyen Hong Linh, visited Mieu Dien Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tan Hao Commune, in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long, to offer incense and pay respects to fallen soldiers.

To date, Mieu Dien Cemetery is the final resting place of 678 martyrs, more than 200 of whom remain unidentified.

The delegation burned incense at the grave of martyr Le Van Kha (alias Tu Tong), a native of Phu An Hoa Commune, Chau Thanh District, formerly part of Ben Tre Province (now Phu Tuc Commune, Vinh Long Province). Mr. Le Van Kha was an inspector of the Provincial Party Committee’s Inspection Commission in Ben Tre and sacrificed his life in action in 1970 while carrying out his duties in Tan Hao.

On July 23, at Road No. 9 National Martyrs' Cemetery, the Party Committee, government, armed forces, and people of Quang Tri Province held a memorial and burial ceremony for the remains of 12 fallen soldiers.

The remains were recovered between May 16 and the present by Division 968’s Martyrs' Remains Recovery Team under Military Region 4. The search and exhumation took place in the Ban Chua area of Hieu Giang Commune, Quang Tri Province.

