Construction Policy Appraisal Council for Cai Mep Ha downstream port formed

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha yesterday signed Decision No. 1593/QD-TTg on the establishment of a State Appraisal Council to evaluate the investment proposal for the Cai Mep Ha downstream port complex project.

This project includes a logistics center and zones for industrial, urban, and service functions in Ho Chi Minh City.

Under the decision, the Chairman of the council is the Minister of Finance, while the Deputy Minister of Finance serves as Vice Chairman of the council.

Cai Mep- Thi Vai port

Council members include leaders from the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Justice, as well as the leadership of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

The Ministry of Finance will act as the standing agency of the State Appraisal Council.

The council is responsible for completing the appraisal report as required by law, especially clearly confirming whether the project documents meet the conditions for government approval and submission to the National Assembly for investment policy approval.

