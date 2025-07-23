Ban Ve Hydropower Plant manages reservoir with significant water release

In response to the looming threat of severe flooding, the People's Committee of Nghe An Province issued an urgent directive on yesterday evening concerning Ban Ve Hydropower Plant, the largest hydropower facility in the North Central region.

The notice ordered reservoir regulation measures involving a significant release of water to manage rising levels and reduce flood risk.

Ban Ve Hydropower Plant

According to an urgent notice issued by the People's Committee of Nghe An Province, at 9:00 p.m. on July 22, the upstream water flow at Ban Ve Hydropower Plant surged to 9,543 m³/s—approaching the peak flood threshold of 10,500 m³/s.

In response, Ban Ve Reservoir is actively regulating and mitigating the flood risk by discharging downstream at a flow rate of 1,727 m³/s, which is expected to increase over time.

The People's Committee has called upon relevant departments and agencies particularly the province's Military Command, Provincial Police, and local authorities in areas downstream of the hydropower plant to swiftly implement emergency response measures.

The directive places special emphasis on the urgent mobilization of all available forces and equipment to assist in the evacuation of residents and protection of their property. It also stresses the need to maintain clear communication and ensure timely updates to the provincial People's Committee, the provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention, Search and Rescue, and Civil Defense, along with other concerned organizations when incidents arise.

As the largest hydropower facility in Nghe An Province and the broader North Central region, Ban Ve Hydropower Plant has a designed capacity of 320MW and a reservoir basin of over 8,700 km², encompassing communes such as Luong Minh, Huu Khuong, and Nhon Mai.

Beyond its primary role in electricity generation, Ban Ve Hydropower Plant plays a crucial role in flood management, water supply for domestic and agricultural use, prevention of saltwater intrusion, and the overall water security of the downstream Ca River—particularly during periods of intense rainfall and flooding.

By Duong Quang - Translated by Anh Quan