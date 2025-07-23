Flooding poses risk to dikes along Hong, Cau and Ca rivers

Rising floodwaters are posing a significant threat to the dikes protecting communities along the Hong (Red), Cau and Ca rivers. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as water levels continue to climb up, putting pressure on flood defenses.

This morning, the Department of Dike Management and Disaster Prevention reported that several dikes in Hanoi and the provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh are facing safety risks due to prolonged heavy rainfall and rapidly rising floodwaters.

Hundreds of people rescue dikes that have collapsed due to the impact of storm No. 3 (Wipha) in Thanh Hoa.

In Hanoi, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep issued an urgent directive urging prompt measures to tackle subsidence and fissures along the right bank dike of the Cau River in Da Phuc Commune, as well as the right bank dike of the Red River in Phuc Loc Commune.

As stated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, there are two dike segments that have faced ongoing problems, which remain unresolved. For instance, cracks are expanding, directly threatening the flood defense of the capital, while weather conditions continue to worsen.

The Ministry has urged Hanoi authorities to quickly mobilize personnel, materials, and equipment for emergency repairs, particularly implementing a proposal made in 2019 to expand the Cau River’s right bank dike inward.

On the same day, the ministry also sent a directive to the People's Committees of Nghe An and Ha Tinh, urging them to ensure dike safety in response to a significant flood forecast on the Ca River.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting predicts that from now until July 25, a major flood will occur on the Ca River, with peak levels likely to exceed the third warning threshold.

The Ministry authorized local authorities to strictly follow previous directives from the Prime Minister and the ministry itself, urgently inspect weak points, unfinished construction sites, and adequately prepare personnel and rescue equipment based on the "four-on-the-spot" principle (local command, local forces, local supplies, and local logistics).

Hundreds of people rescue dikes that have collapsed due to the impact of storm No. 3 (Wipha) in Thanh Hoa on July 22

The Ministry yesterday also issued an emergency telegram requesting Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces to proactively evacuate residents from riverside areas and low-lying zones at risk of landslides and flash floods due to the remnants of Storm No. 3 (Wipha) bringing heavy rain.

The Department of Dike Management and Disaster Prevention warns that amidst continuing extreme weather, failure to promptly address current issues and strengthen vulnerable dike sections could result in severe safety risks.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan