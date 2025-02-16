Efforts made to accelerate Tham Luong- Ben Cat- Nuoc Len canal renovation

These days, around 300 engineers and workers and hundreds of machines and equipment have been busy at the construction site of the Tham Luong-Ben Cat-Nuoc Len canal infrastructure construction and environmental renovation project in HCMC.

At the construction site of the Tham Luong-Ben Cat-Nuoc Len canal infrastructure construction and environmental renovation project (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board, Dau An Phuc said that the canal has a total length of nearly 32 km and spreads through seven districts, including Binh Tan, Tan Phu, Tan Binh, Go Vap, Binh Chanh, Binh Thanh, and 12. Construction of the project was started in February 2023 with a total investment of VND9,030 billion (US$360 million). The work has achieved 50 percent of its total volume.

Workers are working at the construction site of Rach Sau Bridge under construction package XL10 in District 12. (Photo: SGGP)

Representatives of the executive board for infrastructure projects in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeastern region of Construction Corporation No. 1 Joint Stock Company (CC1), and the joint venture of contractors who are implementing construction packages XL7, XL9, and XL10, from Tham Luong Bridge to Cho Cau Bridge, and from Truong Dai Bridge to the Saigon River, as part of the Tham Luong - Ben Cat - Nuoc Len Canal renovation project, said that a section of 3 kilometers out of the total 8 kilometers of road is expected to be open for technical operation by April 30. The remaining 5 kilometers will be finished by September 2. The project is expected to be handed over to the investor by December 31.

The canal has a total length of nearly 32 km and spreads through seven districts namely Binh Tan, Tan Phu, Tan Binh, Go Vap, Binh Chanh, Binh Thanh, and 12. (Photo: SGGP)

By Quang Huy, Hoang Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh