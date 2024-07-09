HCMC makes efforts to accelerate key transport infrastructure projects

HCMC has accelerated a series of key infrastructure projects to put them into operation soon. Of these, the Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho intersection tunnel project is expected to open to traffic in September and be fully completed in December.

Bustling working atmosphere at construction sites

At the construction site of the Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho intersection tunnel project (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen recently conducted an inspection of the Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho intersection tunnel project to solve problems to finish the project sooner than planned.

It is one of the key transportation projects playing an important role in reducing traffic jams in the Southern area of the city. At the construction site, more than 100 officers, engineers, and workers and 42 machines and equipment have been mobilized to relentlessly carry out the Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho intersection tunnel project. In particular, engineers and workers are divided into groups to take turns working in three shifts to speed up the construction progress of some items and soon complete the project as per the direction of the Party Committee and the People's Committee of the city.

Director of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC Luong Minh Phuc said that it is typical work in the organization of the implementation of urban transport projects as well as ensuring road traffic flow. All groups must make every effort to open the HC2 tunnel to traffic as soon as possible.

According to Mr. Phuc, investors, the Traffic Police Department under the HCMC Department of Public Security, and relevant units have coordinated to handle issues to reduce traffic congestion, create favorable conditions for the construction units, and ensure safe and comfortable road trips.

Construction of the tunnel at the intersection of Nguyen Huu Tho - Nguyen Van Linh streets in District 7 with an investment of VND830 billion (US$32.4 million) was kicked off in September 2020. So far, 70 percent of the work volume has been done.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong regularly conducts inspections of the project and urges the investors to accelerate the progress, aiming to complete projects in the Southern area of the city soon, create conditions for the social-economic development and reduce traffic congestion at the southern gateway of HCMC.

In addition, the city has also sped up the construction project of the Rach Dia Bridge on Le Van Luong Street connecting District 7 and Nha Be. The project worth more than VND512.7 billion (US$20 million) was kicked off in June 2023 and is expected to be completed at the end of 2024. The bridge will contribute to connecting with Long An Province and resolving one of the four congestion points in District 7 and Nha Be District, including Kenh Te Bridge, the Nguyen Huu Tho - Nguyen Van Linh intersection, the Huynh Tan Phat - Bui Van Ba crossroads, and Phuoc Long Bridge. It will shorten travel time between Nha Be District and District 7.

Accelerating the construction project of Tan Son Nhat Airport’s Terminal 3

At the construction site of Terminal 3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport (Photo: SGGP)

At the construction site of Terminal 3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport, thousands of engineers, technicians, and workers, and hundreds of machines are now busy completing their work. The rough frame covering an area of 112,500 square meters has been completed while other major component items are also going to be finished after nearly a year of construction.

Mr. Le Khac Hong, Head of the Management Board for the Construction Project of T3 Terminal said the structural phase of the terminal with four floors and one basement has been completed ahead of schedule by 15 days.

The terminal covers a total floor area of around 112,500 square meters and has four floors and one basement, 90 counters, 20 automated bag drop counters and 42 check-in kiosks, 27 doorways leading to aircraft, 16 baggage storages, and 25 airport security gates. The private VIP terminal facility includes eight airport security gates and a business-class lounge.

Terminal 3 is designed with a capacity of receiving 20 million passengers per year and 7,000 passengers during peak time. The project with a total capital of nearly VND11,000 billion (US$430.5 million) is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Around 97 percent of the work volume of the multi-story car parking lot on a total floor area of 130,000 square meters has been done. The building including two basements and four floors also offers non-aviation services such as a commercial center, hotels, and restaurants.

In addition, the construction of a new road connecting Tran Quoc Hoan and Cong Hoa streets in Tan Binh District to ease congestion around Tan Son Nhat Airport is implemented. The access path was approved for construction with a total investment capital of more than VND4,800 billion (US$187.7 million).

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh