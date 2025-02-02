HCMC’s canal renovation project workers working during Tet

Hundreds of engineers and workers are still working normal hours at the construction sites of key projects in Ho Chi Minh City through the Lunar New Year holiday so the projects can be on schedule.

At the construction site of the Tham Luong-Ben Cat-Nuoc Len canal infrastructure construction and environmental renovation project, more than 100 engineers and workers and hundreds of machines and equipment have been busy with work throughout Tet.

Pham Van Hai, director of the executive board for infrastructure projects in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeastern region of Construction Corporation No.1 Joint Stock Company (CC1), said that the company and the joint venture of contractors are implementing construction packages XL7, XL9, and XL10, from Tham Luong Bridge to Cho Cau Bridge, and from Truong Dai Bridge to the Saigon River, as part of the Tham Luong - Ben Cat - Nuoc Len Canal renovation project. The construction packages have achieved 29.3 percent of their total volume.

Thach Thi Lai, 45, a worker from Ca Mau Province, staying at the construction site of the Tham Luong-Ben Cat-Nuoc Len canal infrastructure construction and environmental renovation project through Tet (Photo: SGGP)

On the 6th day of the first month of the lunar calendar, when all workers return to work, the joint venture of contractors will increase the workforce to about 300 workers along with hundreds of machinery and equipment. Three out of eight kilometers of the road shall be technically open to traffic by April 30, and an additional 5km will be completed by September 2. The entire project will be handed over to the investor and shall be put into operation on December 31, he added.

At the visit to extend Tet greetings to workers at the construction site, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board, Dau An Phuc, emphasized the special significance of the project. It not only helps reduce flooding and environmental pollution and connect transportation infrastructure but also contributes to improving the quality of life and creating a foundation for the city’s economic and social development.

Nguyen Xuan Kien, 42, from the northern province of Yen Bai, is working at the construction site of Rach Sau Bridge under construction package XL10 in District 12. (Photo: SGGP)

The Tham Luong - Ben Cat - Nuoc Len Canal renovation project connecting Long An Province via Cho Dem River and Binh Duong and Dong Nai provinces via the Saigon River has a total investment of VND9,030 billion (US$360 million) and the implementation period from 2021 to 2026. It is one of the city’s key flood-control and wastewater treatment projects. The canal has a total length of nearly 32 km and spreads through the seven districts of Binh Tan, Tan Phu, Tan Binh, Go Vap, Binh Chanh, Binh Thanh, and 12. The construction project has achieved 43.51 percent of its total volume.

By Quang Huy—Translated by Kim Khanh