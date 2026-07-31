Ho Chi Minh City steps up efforts to secure VND1 quadrillion revenue target

Relevant agencies must focus on implementing measures to ensure the city achieves its target of collecting more than VND1 quadrillion (US$38 billion) in state budget revenue by maximizing every available revenue source.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang speaks at the conclusion of the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang held a working session on July 30 to hear reports on state budget collection results and key measures to ensure the city achieves its revenue target for 2026.

Reporting at the meeting, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance, Hoang Vu Thanh, said the city has set a target for 2026 to collect approximately VND745 trillion in domestic revenue, VND65 trillion from crude oil, and VND200 trillion from import-export activities.

In the first six months of 2026, Ho Chi Minh City collected roughly VND477.163 trillion, reaching 47.2 percent of its annual target and marking a 125.6 percent increase compared to the same period in 2025. To meet the VND1 trillion threshold, the city needs to collect an additional VND532.837 trillion by the end of the year.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance, Hoang Vu Thanh, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Delivering his concluding remarks, the city’s Party Chief urged relevant authorities to sharpen their focus on key measures to ensure the revenue target of over VND1 trillion is met, stressing that the city must capitalize on every available revenue source.

He directed departments and agencies to formulate detailed action plans, clearly outlining specific tasks, timelines, and the personal accountability of agency heads. Furthermore, officials were instructed to proactively identify factors that could impact revenue streams, build contingency plans, and prepare compensatory measures to mitigate potential risks.

He also tasked the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee with leading and advising the People's Committee to promptly issue a directive on reinforcing key measures to achieve the 2026 budget goal.

Budget collection performance must be incorporated into the criteria for assessing the task completion levels of relevant agencies, units, and individuals, with a particular focus on the accountability of leadership, the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee emphasized.

By Le Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh