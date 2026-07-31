Department proposes solutions to resolve duplicate street names, numbers

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports has requested authorities in wards, communes and special zones to review and compile statistics, and propose solutions for resolving duplicate street names in their respective localities.

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tang Huu Phong, chairs the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The proposal was made at the press conference to provide updates on the city's socio-economic issues held by the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, in coordination with the municipal Department of Culture and Sports on July 30.

The conference was chaired by Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tang Huu Phong.

At the briefing, Deputy Head of the Cultural Heritage Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, Vo Thi Hong Ngan, said that following the administrative restructuring, a review identified 782 streets with duplicate names or numbers across the city, including 35 streets with duplicate names and 747 with duplicate numbers.

In line with directives from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council and the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, the Department of Culture and Sports has requested authorities in wards, communes and special zones to review and compile statistics, and propose solutions for resolving duplicate street names in their respective localities.

Deputy Head of the Cultural Heritage Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, Vo Thi Hong Ngan, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Based on current regulations, for streets with duplicate names, the Department of Culture and Sports will advise the Advisory Council on the naming and renaming of roads and public works to adopt solutions that minimize unnecessary street renaming in order to maintain stability in residents' daily lives while balancing urban management requirements with the preservation of historical and cultural values.

Specifically, for streets with identical names located in different wards or communes, the department has proposed retaining their existing names, in line with the orientation endorsed by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council. For duplicate street names within the same ward or commune, the department will submit proposed solutions to the Advisory Council, including retaining the names of long-established streets that are closely associated with the city's and the nation's history and cultural heritage, and have become deeply embedded in the public consciousness over generations. The approach aims to keep disruptions to residents' lives to an absolute minimum.

For streets with duplicate numbers, the Department of Culture and Sports will work with relevant agencies to study and recommend appropriate solutions to the Advisory Council in accordance with existing regulations. One proposed option is to add geographic prefixes or suffixes to existing numbered streets, reducing the impact on residents while still meeting urban management requirements.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh