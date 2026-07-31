Ho Chi Minh City advances plan to relocate 41,540 canal-side homes

Ho Chi Minh City is moving forward with an urban renewal plan to relocate about 41,540 homes along rivers and canals by 2030, aiming to improve flood control, ease traffic congestion, and enhance the urban environment.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc (standing) of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee speaks at the meeting

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council has held a meeting to review implementation progress and provide direction on the urban renewal project covering homes located on and along rivers, canals, and waterways across the city for the 2025-2030 period.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman Vo Van Minh of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council and Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee. Hoang Nguyen Dinh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, also attended.

Under the project, Ho Chi Minh City aims to relocate about 41,540 homes located on and along rivers, canals, and waterways through 117 projects. The initiative is intended to combine urban renewal with efforts to reduce traffic congestion, address environmental pollution, eliminate major flooding hotspots, and improve tidal flood control.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh said the city's public investment disbursement has so far reached a relatively strong level. The city will consider adding the project to the list of urgent projects under Central Government regulations to prioritize resource allocation and accelerate implementation.

Chairman Vo Van Minh of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council (standing) speaks at the meeting

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc affirmed that urban renewal in areas with homes located on and along rivers, canals, and waterways has been a major priority for the city and reflects its strong political commitment. He said the initiative is also a strategic task that has received special attention and important guidance from General Secretary and State President To Lam. The first congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee also set specific implementation targets for the project.

To ensure progress, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee instructed relevant agencies to study a mechanism that separates compensation and site clearance from the main investment project for Group A and Group B projects spanning two or more wards, with the people's committees in communes serving as investors for the land clearance component. The approach is expected to accelerate implementation while ensuring social welfare and providing residents with safe and stable housing as soon as possible.

Concluding the meeting, Chairman Vo Van Minh of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council called for comprehensive implementation of the project according to schedule. He urged increased investment and greater attention to developing and preparing social housing and resettlement housing with high-quality construction and synchronized infrastructure to help residents establish stable, long-term livelihoods.

He also instructed specialized agencies and local authorities to promptly complete land surveys, property inventories, and land origin verification before land recovery, while proactively managing transitional arrangements and effectively implementing projects to ensure the plan is completed on schedule and achieves the highest possible effectiveness.

By Lan Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan