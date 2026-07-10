Dong Nai launches three road projects to improve Long Thanh airport connectivity

Dong Nai City on July 10 broke ground on three major road projects totaling more than 110 kilometers to strengthen transport links between Long Thanh International Airport, the Southern Key Economic Region and the Central Highlands.

On the morning of July 10, the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Dong Nai City jointly held a groundbreaking ceremony for projects to upgrade and expand provincial roads DT769 and DT773, and to build the new DT770B route.

Representatives perform the ceremony of pressing the button to officially launch the construction project of provincial road DT 770B. (Photo: Nong Ngan)

The three projects have a combined length of more than 110 kilometers and are designed to connect Long Thanh International Airport with localities in the Southern Key Economic Region and the Central Highlands.

The DT769 upgrade and expansion project stretches nearly 30 kilometers, beginning at the intersection with National Highway 1A at Dau Giay Intersection in Dau Giay Ward and ending at the intersection with National Highway 51 at Loc An Intersection in Long Thanh Ward. According to Dinh Tien Hai, director of the Dong Nai City Construction Investment Project Management Board, the project will be completed within 18 months and will strengthen transport links between the Southern Key Economic Region, Long Thanh International Airport and the Central Highlands provinces.

Representatives perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the project to upgrade and expand Provincial Road 769. (Photo: Xuan Trung)

The newly built DT770B route is more than 42 kilometers long and passes through nine communes and wards: Xuan Bac, Gia Kiem, Dau Giay, Xuan Que, Xuan Duong, Long Phuoc, Phuoc Thai, Binh Loc, and Xuan Lap. In its first phase, the road will be built with six lanes for motor vehicles and a roadbed width of 45.5 meters.

Once completed, DT770B will connect the eastern and northeastern areas of Dong Nai City with Long Thanh International Airport, industrial parks, the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway, National Highway 51, and the Cai Mep–Thi Vai port cluster, helping complete the regional transport network and create momentum for local socio-economic development.

The DT773 upgrade and expansion project will improve about 39 kilometers of roadway, expanding it to a full scale of six to eight lanes. The route passes through six communes and wards: Xuan Hoa, Xuan Loc, Xuan Phu, Xuan Dong, Cam My, and Xuan Duong, serving as a key connection between the southeastern part of Dong Nai City and Long Thanh International Airport.

The total investment, including land clearance costs for the three projects, exceeds VND18.2 trillion (about US$696 million). The projects require the acquisition of approximately 730 hectares of land.

According to Ho Van Ha, vice chairman of the Dong Nai City People's Committee, the groundbreaking ceremony is part of the city's response to the 500-day special emulation campaign, "Solidarity - Discipline - Efficiency - Breakthrough." He said the projects will complete the city's road infrastructure system, meet current transportation demand, and lay the foundation for the long-term development of airport urban areas, commercial, service and logistics hubs, as well as new economic sectors in the future.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan