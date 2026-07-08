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Over 100 overseas Vietnamese youth to join Vietnam Summer Camp 2026

A total of 105 young overseas Vietnamese from 35 countries and territories are expected to take part in the Vietnam Summer Camp 2026 from July 12–25.

According to the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, participants will travel across eight localities in northern, central and southern Vietnam, comprising Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Nghe An, Quang Tri, Hue, Da Nang, Gia Lai and Khanh Hoa.

The program will introduce delegates to Vietnam's rich cultural heritage, including UNESCO-recognised sites such as the Complex of Hue Monuments, My Son Sanctuary, Hoi An Ancient Town and Hue Royal Court Music. It combines heritage tours with history lessons, cultural experiences and Vietnamese language activities to strengthen participants' understanding of their roots and foster national pride.

The delegates will also visit the Ho Chi Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi and the Kim Lien Special National Relic Site in Nghe An, pay tribute to fallen soldiers at the Long Dai Ferry Memorial Site in Quang Tri Province and the Gac Ma Soldiers Memorial in Khanh Hoa Province, and learn about Vietnam's maritime sovereignty. The itinerary also includes exchanges with officers and soldiers of the Vietnam Naval Academy and astronomy activities at the ExploraScience Quy Nhon.

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Illustrative photo: VNA

A highlight of this year's camp will be exchanges with distinguished overseas Vietnamese intellectuals and artists. The organisers said these activities will promote Vietnamese cultural values while highlighting the contributions of overseas Vietnamese to the country's development.

Held annually since 2004, the Vietnam Summer Camp is organised by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese in coordination with ministries, agencies and local authorities. Over the past two decades, it has brought thousands of young overseas Vietnamese back to their homeland, helping strengthen community ties, preserve national cultural identity and encourage younger generations to contribute to Vietnam's development.

The opening ceremony will take place in Hanoi on July 13, while the closing ceremony is scheduled for July 24 in Khanh Hoa Province.

VNA

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Vietnam Summer Camp 2026 overseas Vietnamese youth cultural heritage Complex of Hue Monuments My Son Sanctuary Hoi An Ancient Town Hue Royal Court Music

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