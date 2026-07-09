PM asks institutions to drive breakthrough development

The Government Office should take the lead and work with ministries and relevant agencies to take account of opinions, finalise documents and promptly issue a session resolution to ensure unified implementation.

Emphasising principles for strengthening legal and institutional work going forward, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung asked ministers and agency heads to make a marked change in mindset and management methods when formulating policy and law.

Chairing a special Government session on law-making for July, which was held on Wednesday, the PM said that leaders must not let narrow or sectoral interests undermine overall development.

The session aimed to give opinions on a number of draft laws, reports and submissions to be prepared for presentation to the National Assembly (NA) at upcoming sittings.

PM Le Minh Hung asked ministers to take feedback seriously and revise and finalise the draft laws, reports and submissions in accordance with regulations.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs the special Government session on law-making for July. (Photo: VNA)

In particular, for the draft laws, resolutions and reports to be presented to the extraordinary session of the NA expected next month, he urged that dossiers be completed quickly and submitted to the NA, ensuring timeliness and quality.

The PM reiterated that ministers and heads of agencies should prioritise direct responsibility, focus on leadership and bear primary accountability for developing and perfecting their sectors’ institutional frameworks.

Time is very tight, he noted, adding that agencies must be highly proactive, adhere strictly to the work programme of the NA Standing Committee and cooperate closely with NA bodies as well as related agencies.

Any issues arising beyond their authority must be reported to relevant authorities.

PM Le Minh Hung instructed deputy PMs to directly oversee the completion of draft laws, reports and submissions. The Government Office should work with ministries and relevant agencies to take account of opinions, finalise documents and promptly issue a resolution of the session to ensure unified implementation, he said.

The Government broadly agreed with the proposals of the drafting agencies, and the PM gave comments on several specific items in the draft laws, reports and submissions for ministers and agency heads to take on board.

He said that legal policies should decentralise power, delegate authority and allocate resources and conditions more, rather than just offloading work and risk onto local levels. They should also create more favourable conditions, not add procedures or obstacles for people and businesses, he added.

“Institutions must generate breakthroughs for development; they are the foundation for growth. Mechanisms and policies should resolve existing problems and limitations, as well as create space and a basis for development not just this year, but for years to come,” PM Le Minh Hung said.

The issuance of multiple decrees guiding the same statutory content should also be minimised to avoid overlap and waste of resources, according to the PM.

A comprehensive and urgent review of the legal system is required to address overlapping and conflicting provisions, especially concerning land, planning, investment, construction, environment, public assets and decentralisation, ensuring the system’s consistency and providing full legal foundations for carrying out the Party’s directives.

PM Le Minh Hung also stressed the importance of improving discipline, timeliness and quality in law-making, including eliminating delays in issuing guidance and boosting coordination in drafting and promulgating legal normative documents between agencies.

The PM also set out specific priority tasks to focus on in the next few years, including preparing draft laws, resolutions and reports approved by the Government that will be presented at the first extraordinary session of the NA.

At the same time, he asked that authorities continue to prepare dossiers and materials for around 47 drafts that will be presented to the second session of the 16th NA.

When drafting laws, ordinances and resolutions, he said lawmakers should carefully review the necessity and legality of items, determine effective dates, provide detailed regulations and ensure reasonable timeframes for implementation.

Mr. Le Minh Hung assigned the Ministry of Justice to study amendments to the Law on Promulgation of Legal Normative Documents to remove bottlenecks and ensure that law-making and implementation are feasible, consistent and coherent.

Ministers and agency heads are also required to coordinate with the Government Office to end delays in issuing detailed regulatory documents and immediately issue the documents that are already effective, so as to avoid legal vacuums.

The Ministry of Justice will also take part in the scheme for assessing law-making with key performance indicators, which was previously approved by the PM.

VNA