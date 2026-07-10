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Floods, landslides cause over US$400,000 in damage in Son La, Dien Bien

SGGPO

Heavy rain has triggered floods, flash floods and landslides in the Northern provinces of Son La and Dien Bien.

According to the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, heavy rain that began on July 8 had triggered flooding, flash floods and landslides. By the evening of July 9, preliminary damage was estimated at more than VND10.45 billion (about US$402,000).

The disasters affected 214 houses, including three that were completely destroyed. Dozens of roads were also damaged by landslides, disrupting transportation across the affected areas.

Dien Bien suffered the most severe impact, with prolonged heavy rainfall forcing dozens of households to evacuate from high-risk areas.

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Police officers in Na Sang Commune, Dien Bien Province, assist residents in recovering from flood damage. Photo: Na Sang Commune Police

Authorities reported that around 40 road sections were hit by landslides, causing widespread traffic disruptions. Three schools were damaged, while the Nam Muc 2 Hydropower Project, currently under construction, also sustained damage.

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Authorities in Na Sang Commune work to clear a landslide and reopen a blocked road following the disaster. Photo: Na Sang Commune Police

In Son La, one person was injured after a falling rock struck a vehicle traveling on National Highway 279D. The province reported damage to 45 houses, along with multiple landslides that blocked key transport routes.

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Police officers in Na Sang Commune, Dien Bien Province, help residents recover from flood damage on the morning of July 9. Photo: Na Sang Commune Police

In Na Tau Commune, Dien Bien Province, more than 150 personnel, including police officers, military forces and local responders, were mobilized to assist with recovery and relief efforts.

Local authorities are continuing to assess the full extent of the damage.

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By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Son La Dien Bien flash floods landslides natural disasters heavy rain disaster relief Ministry of Agriculture and Environment

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