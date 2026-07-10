Floods, landslides cause over US$400,000 in damage in Son La, Dien Bien

According to the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, heavy rain that began on July 8 had triggered flooding, flash floods and landslides. By the evening of July 9, preliminary damage was estimated at more than VND10.45 billion (about US$402,000).
The disasters affected 214 houses, including three that were completely destroyed. Dozens of roads were also damaged by landslides, disrupting transportation across the affected areas.
Dien Bien suffered the most severe impact, with prolonged heavy rainfall forcing dozens of households to evacuate from high-risk areas.
Authorities reported that around 40 road sections were hit by landslides, causing widespread traffic disruptions. Three schools were damaged, while the Nam Muc 2 Hydropower Project, currently under construction, also sustained damage.
In Son La, one person was injured after a falling rock struck a vehicle traveling on National Highway 279D. The province reported damage to 45 houses, along with multiple landslides that blocked key transport routes.
In Na Tau Commune, Dien Bien Province, more than 150 personnel, including police officers, military forces and local responders, were mobilized to assist with recovery and relief efforts.
Local authorities are continuing to assess the full extent of the damage.