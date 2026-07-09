Hanoi begins DNA sampling to identify fallen soldiers' remains

The Hanoi Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery, and Identification of Martyrs' Remains convened a conference to launch a citywide plan for collecting and transferring biological samples from martyrs' remains for DNA identification on July 8.

A conference launches Hanoi's plan to collect and transfer biological samples from martyrs' remains for DNA identification. (Photo: VNA)

Under the plan, sample collection will be carried out at three martyrs' cemeteries managed by the city and 337 martyrs' cemeteries across 126 communes and wards. The campaign is scheduled to run from August through December 31. Hanoi will establish 20 specialized sampling teams to conduct collections at the three city-managed cemeteries and provide technical support to local authorities.

Communes and wards will also form their own sampling teams to implement the "500-Day Campaign to Accelerate the Search, Recovery, and Identification of Martyrs' Remains."

Chairing the conference, Major General Nguyen Khac Nhan, Deputy Political Commissar of the Hanoi Capital Command and Deputy Head of the Steering Committee, emphasized that collecting biological samples from martyrs' remains and conducting DNA comparisons is a highly complex process. Even the slightest error at any stage could compromise the accuracy of the results and significantly affect efforts to honor the nation's fallen heroes. Therefore, the Steering Committee reaffirmed that the guiding principles throughout the process are utmost caution, absolute accuracy, and zero tolerance for errors.

By Khanh Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan