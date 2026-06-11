Power supply system for Long Thanh Airport successfully energized

The power supply system for Long Thanh International Airport has been successfully energized, marking a key milestone in the project’s infrastructure development.

The power supply system for Long Thanh International Airport has been successfully energized, marking a key milestone in the project’s infrastructure development. (Photo: SGGP)

On the afternoon of June 10, the Project Management Board of Long Thanh International Airport announced that it had coordinated with Dong Nai Power Company to successfully energize the airport’s main power supply system.

Accordingly, on June 9, 2026, the relevant units completed the energization and officially put into operation all 22kV feeder lines from the 110kV Long Thanh Airport substation (PC Dong Nai) to the receiving power substation (PWR-ACV), in line with the approved design.

According to the Project Management Board of Long Thanh International Airport, this is a critical implementation step that ensures a continuous and safe power supply for trial operations and the synchronized operation of the entire project’s technical infrastructure systems.

The successful energization and commissioning of all feeder lines of the 220V transmission system to the airport’s receiving power substation is considered a key factor contributing to project progress, helping to advance the goal of putting Long Thanh International Airport into commercial operation by the end of 2026, in accordance with the Government’s direction.

At the construction site of Long Thanh International Airport, nearly 7,000 engineers and workers are actively engaged in various construction packages, with multiple work shifts continuing through midday in order to accelerate project progress.

According to reports from relevant agencies, the total implemented workload value of the project—including site clearance, design consultancy, supervision, and other related tasks—has reached nearly 76 percent of the total contract value. In terms of overall progress assessment, the targets of completing technical operations for a soft opening in September 2026 and commencing commercial operations in the fourth quarter of 2026 are considered feasible.

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh